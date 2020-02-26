FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $2.27 on Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00026037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $218.60 million and $11.03 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00481172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.92 or 0.06159821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00062715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005563 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,370,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,498,212 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

