FujiCoin (FJC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $226,053.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,784.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.02545420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.18 or 0.03556401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00702389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00800144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00085867 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00574441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,577,024,102 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.