Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson Sells 5,000 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 96,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,993. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 30,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

