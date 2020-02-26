Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.0661

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Function X has a market cap of $11.36 million and $2.59 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041394 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,793.04 or 1.00906274 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000650 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000487 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,879,642 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

