FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.22 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, HitBTC, OKEx and ABCC. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $19.22 million and $387,567.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar.

FunFair Profile

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, LATOKEN, HitBTC, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Binance, ABCC, ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

