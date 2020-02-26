Fusion Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Hotbit. Fusion has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $13.15 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

