FUTURAX (FTXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,099.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $5,750.00 and approximately $54,099.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041212 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00422956 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001457 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011526 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012465 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.