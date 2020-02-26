FY2022 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $6.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE PM traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,755. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.14.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

