FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

RVNC traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 26,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,328. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.