FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.91 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,517. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,900,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 966,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,238 shares of company stock worth $6,665,325 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

