G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 3,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Bank of America raised G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

