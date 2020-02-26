GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0001

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. GAMB has a market cap of $390,334.00 and approximately $53,640.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00481050 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.29 or 0.06157594 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00062869 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025989 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011507 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.