GameCredits Price Reaches $0.0425 on Major Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $62,053.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00697080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007574 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Coinrail, HitBTC, Crex24, BitBay and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

