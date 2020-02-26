Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gamida Cell by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 22.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 4,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,353. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

