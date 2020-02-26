Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GMDA remained flat at $$4.35 during trading on Wednesday. 3,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,353. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

