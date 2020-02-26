Gas Price Tops $1.56 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00017759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and Koinex. Gas has a total market cap of $15.77 million and $4.80 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Coinnest, DragonEX, Bitinka, Huobi, Poloniex, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Koinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

