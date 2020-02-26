GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.79-0.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.79-0.95 EPS.

NYSE:GCP traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 498,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

