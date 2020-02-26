GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce sales of $163.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.05 million and the highest is $166.90 million. GDS posted sales of $120.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $582.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.57 million to $593.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $846.73 million, with estimates ranging from $826.96 million to $883.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDS. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GDS by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

