Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.73.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,177,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWR opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

