GenesisX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $31,925.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,907,307 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.