Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Gentherm worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,077. Gentherm Inc has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

