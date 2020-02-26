GeoPark (GPRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeoPark stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

