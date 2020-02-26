Gexan Achieves Market Cap of $52,697.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Gexan has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a total market cap of $52,697.00 and $3,400.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00949769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040247 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00205380 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00071384 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00305243 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.