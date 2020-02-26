Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

TSE:GEI traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.17. 687,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.27.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

