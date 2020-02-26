Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 314.5% from the January 30th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILT shares. TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 477,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,632. The company has a market capitalization of $530.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

