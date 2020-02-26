GINcoin Trading Down 24.8% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $100,412.00 and $2,000.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,682.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $216.38 or 0.02494548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.45 or 0.03648211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00684019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00791131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00086753 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00579385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

