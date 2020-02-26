GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 309,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,299. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.86. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.