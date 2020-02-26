Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the January 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Global Cord Blood by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,114,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 108,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,600. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $522.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

