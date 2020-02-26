Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

