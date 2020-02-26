Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low Sells 13,239 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $972,139.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,946,521.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ah Kee Andrew Low also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $68,801.04.

GDDY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. 1,240,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,391. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,134,000 after purchasing an additional 116,892 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

