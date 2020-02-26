Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Raised to “Buy” at Evercore ISI

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 259,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

