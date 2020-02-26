Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Raised to Hold at Odeon Capital Group

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $9,277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 259,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

