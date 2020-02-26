GoldCoin (GLC) Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $434,539.00 and $924.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00684019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007599 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

