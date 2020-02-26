GoldFund (GFUN) Trading 50.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 41.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $57,497.00 and approximately $4,247.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003792 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

