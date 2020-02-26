Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GSBD opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

