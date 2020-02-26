Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.