Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from to in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

SDC stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 570,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,211,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. Research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after buying an additional 5,681,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 974,662 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 153,189 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,061,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 555,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,690,362 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

