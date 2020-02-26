Golem (GNT) Market Cap Tops $53.27 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $53.27 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, Livecoin and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.02534201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00208836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00125333 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Koinex, Binance, Livecoin, Bithumb, Ethfinex, GOPAX, BitBay, Bittrex, Tidex, Huobi, Coinbe, BigONE, Poloniex, Liqui, Upbit, Braziliex, YoBit, WazirX, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Bitbns, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, OOOBTC, Iquant, BitMart and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

