Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 30th total of 248,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

GDP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 40,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

GDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodrich Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

