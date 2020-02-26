Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 30th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,679. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTE. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 483,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

