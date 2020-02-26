Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

GRT.UN stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$73.22. The company had a trading volume of 249,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.88. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$59.50 and a one year high of C$74.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

GRT.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.