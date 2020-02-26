Graphcoin Market Cap Hits $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00349299 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00017524 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029111 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000970 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

