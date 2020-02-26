Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday.

NYSE GPK traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 112,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,058. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,348,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,585 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,264,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143,009 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 547.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,593,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,105 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,564.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 912,882 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

