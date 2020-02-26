GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Achieves $99,239.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $99,239.00 and approximately $2,656.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.02618374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00211838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125049 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,322,887 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

