Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,821. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,478,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 621,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Noble Financial upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.