GreenMed (GRMD) Price Hits $0.0002

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.82 or 0.02472617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00207092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00122850 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.