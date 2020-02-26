Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

GEF.B stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Greif has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Greif (NYSE:GEF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

