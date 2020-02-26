GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0025 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $1,082.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, C-CEX and Trade By Trade.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,300,379 coins and its circulating supply is 398,647,346 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

