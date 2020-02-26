Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

GRIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.55 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.55 target price for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

