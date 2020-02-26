Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $288.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,304.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

